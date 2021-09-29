Brewers pitcher likely out for postseason after punching wall with throwing hand

Regret is a poisinous human emotion (yes this is a baseball article, hang in there). As a species, we spend way too much time and energy lamenting what could have been, instead focusing on making better decisions in the here and now. More often than not regret just ends up begetting more regret, and on the pointless cycle goes. Some things, however, are worth looking back in anger on, worth kicking yourself over, worth dwelling on, at least long enough to learn the lesson. Enter Milwaukee Brewers set-up stud Devin Williams, who is now set to miss the 2021 postseason after he got drunk and punched a wall celebrating, you guessed it, making the 2021 postseason.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO