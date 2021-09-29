CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers pitcher likely out for postseason after punching wall with throwing hand

By By Jacob Lev, CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Devin Williams will likely miss the postseason because of a fractured hand after the player says he struck a wall in frustration. Williams told reporters on Wednesday that he had too much to drink and got "frustrated and upset" over something on his way home after celebrating the Brewers' National League Central title on Sunday. He said he punched a wall with his pitching hand.

