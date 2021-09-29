CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers pitcher likely out for postseason after punching wall with throwing hand

By By Jacob Lev, CNN
WLFI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Devin Williams will likely miss the postseason because of a fractured hand after the player says he struck a wall in frustration. Williams told reporters on Wednesday that he had too much to drink and got "frustrated and upset" over something on his way home after celebrating the Brewers' National League Central title on Sunday. He said he punched a wall with his pitching hand.

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Brewers pitcher fractures pitching hand during NL Central-clinching celebration

Look, there are many ways to celebrate big moments in your life, but punching a wall shouldn’t be near the top of that list. After the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central with an 8-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday, Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams celebrated the moment with a few drinks and by punching a wall.
MLB
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Brewers' Williams punches wall, breaks hand

A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:. This was not the kind of punchout Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams wanted: The valuable setup man could miss the entire postseason after breaking his pitching hand when he punched a wall. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the...
MLB
Wrn.com

Williams likely out for the season with broken hand

The Milwaukee Brewers are expecting to be without the services of top setup reliever Devin Williams for the upcoming playoffs. Williams suffered a broken right pitching hand after punching a wall after having a few drinks following Sunday’s National League Central Division clinching win over the New York Metw. Brewers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
David Stearns
Person
Colin Rea
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers' Williams fractured hand after celebrations

ST. LOUIS - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the St....
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Punch Wall, Miss Playoffs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Cable News Network Inc
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

KO'd: Brewers reliever Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs

ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the St....
MLB
Union Leader

Star Brewers reliever out for playoffs after drunkenly punching wall

Devin Williams, one of the best relievers in baseball and a key cog on a Milwaukee Brewers team that recently clinched the National League Central, won’t be part of his team’s playoff push. That’s because he had a few too many brews and punched a wall on Sunday night. Williams...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
madcitysportszone.com

Brewers: Drunk punch lands Devin Williams on IL, likely to miss rest of the season

Milwaukee has taken a serious hit to its bullpen roughly a week before the postseason begins. The Brewers announced Wednesday that reliever Devin Williams would likely miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right hand. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year and NL Reliever of the Year, Williams said he was injured after Milwaukee clinched the NL Central on Sunday.
MLB
MLB

Brewers' strengths, concerns in postseason

MILWAUKEE -- Pitching charted the course for the 2021 Brewers all year and figures to do the same in the postseason. Don’t trust our analysis. Take if from Hall of Famer Robin Yount. • NLDS Game 1 presented by Good Sam: Friday, 4:37 ET/3:37 CT on TBS. “This team is...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy