The Alabama Retail Association this year recognized 11 retail businesses with operations in 13 Alabama cities as Alabama Retailers of the Year. Together, these businesses employ more than 400 at 16 locations. All have an online presence, eight have online stores. The presentations were made throughout the month of September at the recipients’ places of business. Alabama Retail has been presenting the Retailer of the Year Awards since 1999.

RETAIL ・ 10 HOURS AGO