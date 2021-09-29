'Justice served': Ledezma sentenced to 20 years for criminal vehicular homicide in New England coach death

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Westminister man was sentenced to 10 years followed by five years of supervised probation for a 2019 home invasion. Eric Eugene Mooney, 46, entered an Alford plea in August, stating that he does not admit to the criminal act but acknowledges that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find him guilty. According to authorities, on Oct. 9, 2019, deputies responded to the 5300 block of Legion Drive in Mt. Airy for a reported home invasion. The victim said that just after 8:00 a.m. a white pickup truck...

