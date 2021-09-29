CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

'Justice served': Ledezma sentenced to 20 years for criminal vehicular homicide in New England coach death

By Jackie Jahfetson
The Dickinson Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two years after a fatal crash claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher, the culprit was sentenced in the Stark County District Court. Sergio Ruiz Ledezma, who currently is serving a 20-year sentence at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck, is not eligible for parole until 2031. Following his mandatory sentence, Ledezma will be placed on three years of supervised probation. Stark County State’s Attorney Amanda Engelstad detailed the widely publicized case and successful conclusion by her office.

