Packers CB Kevin King in concussion protocol

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers starting cornerback Kevin King is in the concussion protocol, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday. King was held out of Sunday night’s 30-28 road win against the San Francisco 49ers due to an illness. He still wasn’t feeling well when the Packers returned home Monday and the team...

