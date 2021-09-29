Don’t Pay $380, Get a WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive for $209.99 Shipped – Today Only
The WD 2TB My Passport SSD is perfect for those who don’t have a Thunderbolt 3 port on their computer, and you can get one for $209.99 shipped, today only, originally $379.99. You’ll not only be able to save time storing files, but also transferring data, thanks to the powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. Its forged aluminum chassis doubles as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.www.techeblog.com
