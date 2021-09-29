CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Pay $380, Get a WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive for $209.99 Shipped – Today Only

techeblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WD 2TB My Passport SSD is perfect for those who don’t have a Thunderbolt 3 port on their computer, and you can get one for $209.99 shipped, today only, originally $379.99. You’ll not only be able to save time storing files, but also transferring data, thanks to the powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. Its forged aluminum chassis doubles as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

techeblog.com

Forget Lithium Batteries, This Guy Built a Super Capacitor-Powered Bicycle

A supercapacitor basically bridges the gap between electrolytic capacitors and rechargeable batteries, normally storing up to 100 times more energy per unit volume or mass than electrolytic capacitors, while also being able to accept as well as deliver charge much faster than batteries. Inventor Tom Stanton wanted to see what a super capacitor-powered bicycle would be capable of, but had to find a way around their rapid voltage drop during discharge when compared to batteries. Read more for the video and additional information.
BICYCLES
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart is virtually giving away this Acer Nitro gaming laptop right now

Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Acer Predator GM7000 2TB PCIe4 NVMe SSD Benchmarked

The SSD apex predator. This $349 USD PCIe4 x4 NVMe SSD is compatible with the Playstation 5 and it's also slightly cheaper than competing drives from Samsung or Seagate. For very small file sizes, however, performance can be a bit slower than expected. Acer is launching its high-end 2 TB...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $699, Get a OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone in Glacial Green for $392.14 Shipped – Today Only

The OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone comes fully unlocked and you can get one for $392.14 shipped, today only, originally $699. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which helps to deliver ultra fast multi-gigabit 5G connectivity. Boasting 8GB of boosted RAM, along with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage, OnePlus 8 users will be able to experience more powerful gaming and snappier multitasking. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Mercedes-Benz Tourrider Buses Lets You Travel in Pure Comfort, Has Nearly 1600 LB-FT of Torque

The new Mercedes Benz Tourrider buses will let you travel in pure comfort, specially designed for the North American market. Available in Tourrider Business and Tourrider Premium models, each one is a three-axle high-deck coach with a length of 45’/13.72 m. The former boasts individual dome headlamps, while the Tourrider Premium sports LED integral headlamps. One feature that separates the Premium apart from the Business is the option to install a Top Sky Panorama glass roof. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
TRAVEL
9to5Mac

9to5Rewards: M1 iMac giveaway + WD’s My Passport SSD deals

We’ve teamed up with Western Digital® to give away Apple’s new M1 iMac to one lucky reader. Head below to enter the giveaway and get a special deal on a selection of the company’s latest My Passport™ SSDs. The new My Passport SSD by WD® features read speeds up to...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Save up to 45% on WD Drives and SanDisk storage for today only

If you’re looking to grab some new storage drives, today’s your lucky day. For today only, you can buy SanDisk SSDs, SD cards, WD drives, and other storage mediums for up to 45% off on Amazon. MicroSD cards are useful for all sorts of things, including a Nintendo Switch or an older Android smartphone, and they can also be used in other devices like cameras. As for storage, high-speed storage is useful for a Windows installation or can be used for large games and other types of files that you may need to access quickly.
COMPUTERS
Toms Hardware

The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD Is Now Over Half-off MSRP

Western Digital’s WD Black SN750 is a great PCIe 3.0 drive, and at over 50% off at Best Buy right now, it just became a must-buy for anyone on the hunt for a low-cost way to speed up their PC build. Right now, you can pick up this 500GB drive...
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $200, Get Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds (White) for $89.95 Shipped – Today Only

Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are a great option for anyone looking for an AirPods alternative, and you can get a pair for $89.95 shipped, today only, originally $199.95. Featuring high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble that can all be personalized with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more incredible sound quality. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $300, Get an Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $210.90 Shipped – Today Only

The Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector fits into just about any bag, and you can get one for $210.90 shipped after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon, today only, originally $299.99. To get going, simply place the Capsule down on a flat surface and enjoy your favorite shows, movies, or even video games on a 100-inch equivalent screen. You can play content from any compatible HDMI and USB devices using the easy to access 2 rear ports. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and test.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $60, Get the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $37.19 Shipped – Today Only

Razer’s Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse might be a budget-priced offering, but it doesn’t lack in features, and you can get one for $37.19 shipped, today only, originally $59.99. Featuring dual-mode Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity that lets users switch to Bluetooth mode for an extended battery life of up to 450 hours, along with 6 programmable buttons as well as on-board DPI Storage for taking your settings anywhere without the need for software. Product page.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

The best M.2 solid-state drives for 2021

If you’re interested in upgraded performance and faster storage, it may be time to switch to a compact M.2 SSD. These speedy, stick-shaped solid-state drives are made for optimal data transfer, especially with NVMe and PCI Express Gen 4.0 support, and they’re sized to be compatible with many laptops and smaller desktops. If you have a motherboard that supports M.2 drives, it’s certainly worth taking a look, especially if you want the best gaming performance and load times. We’ve examined all the options — here are our top picks.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Samsung’s 870 QVO SATA III 2TB SSD Drops to Just $169.99, One of the Best Prices in a Long Time

Samsung is a name that needs no introduction when it comes to purchasing reliable SSDs, and with the 870 QVO, it is not just reliability, but affordability that you are getting in return. For the 2TB SATA III model, you only have to pay $169.99 on Amazon and you can give your existing PC a massive performance boost while having ample storage remaining to install a boatload of games paired with other programs.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $190, Get an Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (64 GB – 2019 Edition) for $95.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Edition) is great to throw in any bag for a trip, school or work, and you can get one for $95.99 shipped, today only, originally $189.99. Boasting a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD expansion, 2MP front / rear cameras, USB-C charging, and up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and one showing how to install Google Play onto the tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Amazon Has A Huge Sale On WD & SanDisk Storage – Today Only

As part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, you can pick up a ton of different storage products from Western Digital and SanDisk. Saving up to 20% off of select models. This also includes a couple of SSDs that will work great for expanding storage on your PS5.
COMPUTERS

