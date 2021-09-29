CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Intuitive, Counter-Intuitive and the Irony of Gardening

By Vicki Sternfeld-Rossi
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

My mother drilled certain behavioral lessons into our psyche, starting when we were very young. One that has stuck with me is, “Don’t blow your own horn!” No bragging, boasting, or puffing of the chest. Not only is it bad manners, but you may be setting yourself up for embarrassment or humiliation at some future point. Sorry Mom, but a little brag, I have good intuition and instincts about people. A trait I probably inherited from my mother.

www.waitsburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
waitsburgtimes.com

Fall Garden Musings

We've been lucky so far and have dodged any potential early frosts. On the first of September, it got down to 34 degrees at our house. Yes, you read that right. We managed to squeak by and have since had only one other night in the thirties. I've been dutifully...
OMAK, WA
Z107.3

Interesting Maine Airbnb Offers Forest Reiki and Intuitive Healing

Do you need a spirit lift? Everybody could use that right now. Check out this Airbnb offering out of Blue Hill that could help you relax and recharge in the State of Maine. The listing is titled 'Forest Reiki & Intuitive Healing' and is hosted by Heather, a 10 year veteran of Airbnb with 40 reviews, all reviews giving 5-stars.
MAINE STATE
Thrive Global

Angela Soffe of ‘Bloom’: “Trust your intuition more than rules and advice”

There’s a lot of noise in our overly-informed online world. If you’re creative, you’re the target of marketing tools and hacks that will seem like the magic secret to “getting ahead.” I’ve learned after years of trial and error that my own compass knows what steps to take next. There is no need to rush, climb, or bump your way to some imaginary finish line. There is room for every creative effort (yours included) and you have an inner knowing that is wise beyond what you can imagine. Be educated and then trust yourself, and lean on your intuition.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Nut to Snack On, Says Dietitian

Perhaps the most versatile of foods, we use nuts in a range of dishes and even as a crunchy garnish to both desserts and healthy sides—from bowls of vanilla ice cream to fruity salads! Nuts can also be enjoyed as a sweet or savory snack all on their own. For example, you might nibble on a handful of salted peanuts at a baseball game during the summer months, but crave a honey-roasted variety in the wintertime.
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuitive#Intuition#Irony#Hands And Knees
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Google
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Fox News

How to treat dry eyes

Dry eyes are a common and oftentimes chronic condition that impacts nearly 16 million Americans. A part of the natural aging process, women are more likely to develop dry eyes and are also at greater risk for vision loss. The causes of dry eyes vary and when tear production and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Only In Florida

This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century

It isn’t every day that you come across a Florida bakery that has been serving the public for over 100 years. Heck, it isn’t common for any restaurant to be open for a century these days! But in Tampa, Florida, there is a bakery that just celebrated a major milestone – 109 years in business. […] The post This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy