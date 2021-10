MARTIN COUNTY ― The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the waters of the C44 canal near the St. Lucie Lock in Stuart. An alert continues for the waters along the east shoreline of Lake Okeechobee and at Port Mayaca in Indiantown. This is in response to water samples taken by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on September 21.

