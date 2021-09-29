CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitchen Appliances designed to transform your cooking experiments into MasterChef-worthy delicacies!

By Srishti Mitra
yankodesign.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic birthed a lot of home chefs, who discovered a deep and profound love for cooking! Surprisingly, I was one of them. Before the pandemic took place, cooking was a chore I completely avoided. But now, I honestly find it quite therapeutic! The pandemic, and all the free time that came along with it, somehow awakened my inner chef. To encourage and motivate all the inner chefs that came to life during the pandemic, we’ve curated a collection of kitchen appliances that promise to transform cooking from a Herculean feat to an enjoyable and fun process! From a food storage appliance that features an intuitive control design to a sustainable underground fridge that keeps your food naturally chilled – these kitchen products promise to transform your disastrous cooking experiments into MasterChef-worthy delicacies! These products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. They make cooking effortless and easy. Enjoy!

