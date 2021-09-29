Boys Varsity Golf finishes 4th place at Metro Conference Tournament

Learning techniques from fellow teammates is a common habit for seniors Ryan Fecco and Joe Marszelak in the game of golf. This year’s Oswego State men’s golf team is off to a promising start this fall finishing first of seven in the Clarkson University Invitational and first of four in the Utica College Invitational. The key factor for this year’s golf team’s success is the senior leadership of Fecco and Marszelak. Both have been on the team together since Fecco joined as a freshman.

