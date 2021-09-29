CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Varsity Golf finishes 4th place at Metro Conference Tournament

Cover picture for the articleThe Wolves went out and secured a 4th place finish in the East Metro Conference Golf Tournament this week with a total team score of 352. It was a great day for golf at Shingle Creek Golf Club as the Winter Park Wildcats took 1st place with a 302, followed closely by the Lions of Lake Nona with a 308. The hosts of this year’s event, the Boone Braves took 3rd place, while the final 2 full teams were East River Falcons (376) and the Colonial Grenadiers (550).

