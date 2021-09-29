Letter: Time to embrace vaccines and masks

This summer marks 50 years for me in Wallowa County. I came to spend a year — and I stayed. I stayed because the land is wonderful. I stayed because of people. In the 50 years countless tragedies — fires, accidents, and diseases — have hit Wallowa County families. And again and again, neighbors, friends and strangers have stepped up to comfort and help get people and families through hard times. We haven’t erased bad things, but we have dealt with them honestly and selflessly. We’ve not asked about religion or politics, wealth, or which end of the county the afflicted are from. We just help.