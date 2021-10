A new survey by Axiom Marketing shows the participation levels and interest in Carbon Markets from ag retailers, a top source of information for farmers. The research from the Minneapolis-based firm found that 70 percent of retailers do not understand how to verify carbon to participate in the carbon markets. Of the retailers surveyed, 50 percent say they are unsure if they will participate, with only eight percent saying the current incentive levels are enough to gain grower interest.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO