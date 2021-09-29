High-speed chase leads to local school lockdown

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: At 1:30 p.m., Sergeant Kreider initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on Spring Valley Drive. The vehicle initially stopped in the 300 block of Cambridge Street in Falmouth. The driver was irate and Sergeant Kreider recognized the driver as a wanted subject. Sergeant Kreider told the driver to turn the vehicle off, but instead the driver accelerated on Cambridge Street initiating a pursuit at a high-rate of speed. The driver then turned into the nearby Newton Motel where he fled the vehicle on foot. Sergeant Assur caught-up to the pursuit and aided in taking the suspect into custody. The suspect is identified as Kenneth Arnold, 47. Arnold is wanted in Spotsylvania, Warren, and Stafford Counties. He is also being charged with eluding, obstruction of justice, and driving on a suspended license.

FALMOUTH, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO