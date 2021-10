Help me out with something - So is It Pronounced Ka-Row-Key OR Carry-O-Key? You say Tomato, I say To -Mah-Toe. I had this great debate when I moved to Fargo seven years ago - The word is Karaoke. No matter how you say it, I think of nothing else than sheer terror when that awful word is brought up. The actual thought of singing in front of a crowd gives me the chills. There has to be some kind of phobia out there, right? Kar - A - Phobia.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO