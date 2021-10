Looking for a pre or post game place in Pioneer Square to get some good drinks and eats? Pioneer Square D&E is your spot. Opened in 2018, this casual eatery has craft cocktails like the Ducky Shincracker, made with red wine, kind of like a sangria, and worth ordering just for the name. They also have a house-made ginger beer that's a great non-alcoholic option.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO