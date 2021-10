When you need to get your morning going right, you can't take any shortcuts when it comes to breakfast. This important meal has the power to start your day and can put you in the right mood to face whatever life can throw at you. Sometimes, there just isn't the time to have a sit-down breakfast during the week and a pastry or some fruit needs to suffice. Unfortunately, there are some breakfast foods that have the potential to spark inflammation across the body.

NUTRITION ・ 10 DAYS AGO