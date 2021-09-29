CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — JACKSONVILLE: OUT: K Josh Lambo (not injury related - personal matter), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). FULL: CB Tre Herndon (knee), G Andrew Norwell (ankle), T Cam Robinson (shoulder). CINCINNATI: OUT: S Jessie Bates (neck), WR Tee Higgins (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin), G Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee). FULL: LB Markus Bailey (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (hand), T Riley Reiff (ankle), CB Trae Waynes (hamstring).

