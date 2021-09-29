CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S., Mexico to hold high-level security talks on Oct 8

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. and Mexican officials will hold high-level security talks on Oct. 8, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would participate in the talks in Mexico City, Ebrard said.

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

U.S. security adviser Sullivan and China’s Yang hold talks in Zurich

ZURICH/BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi began talks in Switzerland on Wednesday, in a bid to improve communication despite a deepening strategic rivalry and tensions over hotspots including Taiwan. A source close to the Zurich talks told Reuters that the closed-door...
FOREIGN POLICY
wtvbam.com

Brazil economy minister called to explain offshore funds to Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house of Congress agreed on Wednesday to call Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to explain his offshore investments before the plenary following revelations published as part of the Pandora Papers investigation. Guedes has denied any wrongdoing, ethical or legal, saying he declared the investments and relinquished...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Peru’s Castillo says PM has resigned two months into his administration

LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said he had accepted the resignation of his prime minister on Wednesday, without giving a reason for the departure, just two months after the start of his leftist administration. Prime Minister Guido Bellido was little-known before taking the role, but his involvement rattled the...
POLITICS
whtc.com

Mexico seeks reciprocity from U.S. on security, minister says before talks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will work during high-level security talks this week to ensure “reciprocity” from the United States on matters such as arms trafficking and extraditions, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Merrick Garland
NBC News

Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico

SANTIAGO — Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. The transnational group orchestrated a complex, cross-border network that smuggled an estimated 1,000 Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

France's Le Drian to Hold Talks With US' Blinken on Oct 5

PARIS (Reuters) -French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, as the two countries aim to rebuild diplomatic ties in the wake of a row over a lucrative submarine contract which France lost. "The two ministers will hold...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#U S#Reuters#Mexican#State
Reuters

U.S., Chinese military officials hold 'frank, in-depth' talks -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese military officials held "frank, in-depth" talks this week on a range of defense issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as the countries grapple over their competing interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Michael Chase, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, held...
MILITARY
The Independent

Venezuela's government and opposition resume talks in Mexico

Delegates from Venezuela’s government and opposition held more talks in Mexico City on Monday after a delay that saw the government’s side arrive a day later than scheduled due to an apparent unhappiness with mediator Norway The second round of dialogue had been scheduled to begin Friday, but it was suspended when government representatives did not arrive until Saturday. Talks began Sunday.The leader of the government’s delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, said Friday that his team’s arrival was delayed because of comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg about the human rights situation in Venezuela during the United Nations General Assembly. Lead mediator Dag Nylander issued a statement offering assurances that Norway would maintain its impartiality in the talks. The previous round of meetings occurred Sept. 3-6 in Mexico s capital.The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government. The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent reelection as president. In his place, they recognized Guaidó, who was head of the then opposition-dominated congress.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi, Kamala Harris hold delegation-level talks

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris held delegation-level talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, near the premises of the White House here on Thursday. PM Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
wtvbam.com

Brazil regulator to probe hospital chain over use of hydroxychloroquine

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Brazilian agency that regulates health insurance plans has opened an investigation into allegations that a hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge, the regulator’s director told a Senate inquiry on Wednesday. It was the first instance of a regulatory agency pledging...
HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Factbox-Key facts on Taiwan-China relations as military tensions rise

(Reuters) – China has claimed Taiwan through its “one China” policy since the Chinese civil war forced the defeated Kuomintang, or Nationalists, to flee to the island in 1949, and has vowed to bring it under Beijing’s rule, by force if necessary. Following are key facts on ties between Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
wtvbam.com

USTR seeks public comment on tariff exclusions for 549 Chinese import categories

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday it is seeking public comments on plans to revive a targeted tariff exclusion process for imports from China, specifically whether to reinstate previously extended exclusions on 549 import product categories. USTR said it would accept public comments from Oct....
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy