The Vashon High School Girls’ soccer team was back at it again, hosting the Annie Wright Gators at home on Monday, Sept. 20. Although not typically known for their strong offensive play, Annie Wright managed to fire off two shots on goal within the first ten minutes. Luckily, sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Nowicki was there to make the save both times. Vashon finally answered with their own shot in the 13th minute, when junior forward Hanifa Khidr assisted Mallory Keenan in the box. Annie Wright’s goalie was unable to stop it, putting the Pirates up 1-0.

VASHON, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO