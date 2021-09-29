CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Major flea infestation shuts 2 Oakland schools for cleaning

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Two elementary schools in Oakland will be closed for the rest of the week due to an infestation of fleas that may have been caused by raccoons in the area, school officials said Wednesday.

“The move comes after a major problem developed with fleas on campus,” the Oakland Unified School District said in announcing the two-day closure starting Thursday of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other.

Exterminators have been working for a couple of weeks to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing the schools will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement.

“Plus, it will allow crews to do a deeper cleaning of all classrooms and common areas, including removing all carpets where fleas have taken up residence and laid their eggs,” the statement said.

The schools have a park on one side and a wooded area on another and “have seen issues with racoons,” the district said. Experts brought in by the district believe the animals may have led to the flea problem.

Oakland schools welcomed students back to in-person classes in August, after more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic.

Students will be given short-term study packets during the two-day closure. Each school has about 300 students.

“Exterminators say not to expect the flea issue to be entirely resolved” when classrooms reopen Monday, the district said, noting flea extermination can take a month and a half or longer to complete but there should be a noticeable improvement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver smashes into utility pole in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A driver crashed into a utility pole on Greendale Avenue in Needham before 2 a.m. A source on scene tells Boston 25 News the driver was not badly hurt. The impact snapped the utility pole in half, with the lower part suspended by communications wires that it once held, according to an Eversource worker.
NEEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident, the Arlington Police Department tweeted. He...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fleas#Infestation#Elementary Schools#Ap
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem teacher wins 2022 educator of the year

SALEM, Mass. — Marta García, second and third grade ESL teacher with Salem Witchcraft Heights Elementary school wins 2022 Teacher of the Year award. “We are proud to award Marta García with this year’s Teacher of the Year Award,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Teachers like Ms. García support students, families and schools with care and kindness, and she is an excellent representative of the Commonwealth’s teachers.”
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
56K+
Followers
69K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy