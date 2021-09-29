Looking Back: Sister City Pavilion
How could a large gift for Golden Gate Park from Taiwan not have “Taiwan” or the older name “Formosa” on it? What is lyrical about the acronym “R.O.C.”?. An octagonal pavilion, 28 feet tall and 27 feet wide (including a 4.5-foot spire), was built in Taipei as a sister city gift before being shipped to San Francisco. The columns and foundation were built at the Stow Lake site. San Franciscans can enjoy the colorful pavilion today, whether as casual passersby or with a wedding site reservation from the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.sfrichmondreview.com
Comments / 0