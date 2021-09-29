CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gunnison, CO

Bluebird lands in Gunnison

Gunnison Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluebird Real Estate is opening a Gunnison office, located at 218 N. Main Street. While renovations won’t be complete until summer 2022, Bluebird is open now and accepting new business. Top-producing Gunnison broker, Brian Cooper, has joined the Bluebird team and will lead the new office. Bud Bush launched Bluebird...

www.gunnisontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunnison, CO
Business
Gunnison, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Crested Butte, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Average Selling Price#Bluebird Real Estate In#Gunnison Valley Health
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL
CNN

Priest: The question I was asked after the French Catholic Church sexual abuse report

Father Edward L. Beck, CP, is a Roman Catholic priest and a religion commentator for CNN. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — The faithful of the Catholic Church in France -- and indeed worldwide -- are reeling from a commission's report documenting that between 2,900 and 3,200 church workers have abused more than 200,000 minors over a 70-year span. Upon hearing the news, a parishioner of mine asked, "Father, is this abuse stuff starting all over again?" Gratefully, I was able to say, no, however, the continued reckoning of the Catholic Church and other institutions continues because of years of denial and cover-up. Yes, things have changed, but change has been too long in coming.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy