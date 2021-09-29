CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hidden yardage not going unnoticed by Baylor coaches, players

By Brice Cherry
WacoTrib.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL coach Bill Parcells always called it “hidden yardage.” But in a game of hide-and-seek, Baylor’s massive edge in the field position battle in last week’s 31-29 win over Iowa State would have been found within the first 10 seconds of looking. Manipulating field position in your favor has...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curly Lambeau
Person
Dave Aranda
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#American Football#Baylor#Punter Isaac Power
247Sports

What Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about Oklahoma State

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda did not have a pleasant introduction to Oklahoma State last year as the Cowboys routed the Bears 42-3 to cap off the regular season. The Bears finished with a 2-7 record in the first year under Aranda, but seem to have quickly turned things around with a perfect 4-0 start heading into a Top 25 matchup against the Pokes this Saturday in Stillwater. Kickoff between No. 21 Baylor and No. 19 Oklahoma State inside Boone Pickens Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Cincinnati up to No. 3, Kentucky surges into top 10 in new CBS Sports 130

Following a college football weekend where the scores and results established some tiers in the sport, Cincinnati had arguably the biggest statement win in taking down Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Bearcats now find themselves in a position to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2021 after passing the second of two nonconference road tests against Power Five teams, leading to Cincy jumping the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma to land at No. 3 in the new CBS Sports 130.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy