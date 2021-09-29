In Loving Memory of Larry C. Urban: 1941-2021
Larry C. Urban passed away on August 23, 2021, 79 years old, at Providence Hospital in Centralia, Washington, after a brief illness. Larry was born December 30, 1941. He was born in Chehalis, Washington, to Frank J. and Mary E. Urban. He was a darling little boy who everyone admired. Larry enjoyed his teen years and the ‘60s graduating from Centralia High School. Larry always enjoyed the current trends then including old cars, short-legged pants, white socks, rolled T-shirt sleeves and his hair combed in a "DA." He was an accomplished artist by nature and could use a pencil to transform pictures of poultry and exotic animals into accomplished art work. Larry had beautiful handwriting. Early in his FFA classes in high school, he started his life as a poultry fancier. Larry had many friends and grew up on the Waunch Prairie.www.chronline.com
