At the start of 2021, very few players were tipping Hull KR to get within 80 minutes of Old Trafford. In fact, the vast majority expected them to struggle with some even tipping them for relegation. Nonetheless, a brilliant season from the Robins carried them all the way to the semi-finals. Yes, it didn’t end the way they’d have wanted but 2021 was still a massive year for Hull KR. But just how far can they go on the back of this season?

RUGBY ・ 4 DAYS AGO