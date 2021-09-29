CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S., Mexico to hold high-level security talks on Oct 8

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. and Mexican officials will hold high-level security talks on Oct. 8, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would participate in the talks in Mexico City, Ebrard said.

