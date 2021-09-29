5 trends revolutionizing the talent acquisition space

Artificial intelligence, women’s return to the workplace and the Great Resignation were a few of the central topics in Las Vegas. After the first live HR Tech Conference in two years because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, several key themes were impossible to ignore. First, attendees, sponsors and exhibitors were eager to meet one another and network safely; the feeling that people were relieved to have a live, safe event was palpable. Second, there was no shortage of urgent topics that HR leaders need to address in the coming years.

