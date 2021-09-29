5 trends revolutionizing the talent acquisition space
Organizations are looking to AI to recruit inside their walls in an effort to stem the Great Resignation. Talent acquisition is facing new challenges in the age of the Great Resignation as scores of workers leave their jobs. In a Wednesday HR Tech Conference session titled “The State of Talent Acquisition Technology: The ATS Is Not Enough,” Madeline Laurano, founder ofAptitude Research, said the talent acquisition market is rapidly growing and adapting to the new reality.hrexecutive.com
Comments / 0