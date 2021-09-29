Stone Cold Hart: A quick look at local sports

You should know the drill by now. If you don’t, well, you’ll figure it out. What would this season be without schedule changes, right?. Because the football game between North Pole and Kodiak Tuesday night was canceled over the weekend, the game between the Patriots and the Ben Eielson Ravens has been moved back to Friday night at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s flag football game between Lathrop and Hutchison has been moved to 5 p.m.