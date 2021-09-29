Results from the Regional Tennis Championships
After the season we’ve had in the world of prep tennis, it was fitting that we get one more weather delay before the state championships in Anchorage two weeks from now. The Region 6 Championships were originally supposed to take place this past Saturday, but the snow pushed everything back to Monday. While prep tennis officials try not to hold matches under 40 degrees, the matches went on anyway Monday and there was no complaining from the kids playing their hearts out.www.newsminer.com
