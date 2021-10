Top story: Hardship fears as universal credit uplift ends. Hello, Warren Murray reporting for duty again this Monday morning – welcome to the Briefing. Food banks have said they will have to shrink the size of their parcels amid declining stock levels caused by the HGV crisis, supply shortages and a collapse in public donations. An explosion in demand is expected after universal credit is cut this week. Ministers announced a £500m winter hardship fund last week but charities described it as a “temporary sticking plaster”. Patrick Butler, the Guardian’s social policy editor, explains that in some cases donations have reduced by a third. Mainstay deliveries of free surplus food from supermarkets have become less frequent or dried up altogether. Many food banks report the public is giving less food; while the banks themselves are having to dip into cash reserves to top up their stock.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO