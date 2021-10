ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) — Police in south suburban Robbins will be returning to work Tuesday after many called out and did not show up for their shifts in a protest against poor working conditions. Detective Cmdr. Hurman Mathus told CBS 2 that all officers will be returning to work on Tuesday. He said the police chief had agreed to purchase new protective vests, and the department brass is willing to open formal lines of communication until officers can get into union contract negotiations. Robbins village spokesman Sean Howard said in a statement that the officers will return to work at 7 a.m....

ROBBINS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO