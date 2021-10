Increasingly wet weather and rising concerns over fuel and supply shortages through September dampened the recovery of pandemic-hit retailers, according to new figures.The latest monthly BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor showed that footfall across UK shopping destinations decreased by 16.8% in the five weeks to October 2 against the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.Bosses at the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said they believe some shoppers chose to stay at home due to weather conditions and concerns over access to fuel.Helen Dickinson chief executive of the BRC said: “While footfall at the start of September was strong, it...

RETAIL ・ 17 HOURS AGO