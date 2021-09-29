Dungeons & Dragons supplement, Just Dessert, has gumdrop mountains and pastry bears

Wizards of the Coast has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion gift set to release on January 25, 2022. Announced during the “Future of D&D” panel, the box set packs in new printings of two classic rule expansions, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. A new volume will also be included titled Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, which collects and revises a ton of D&D material released since the launch of the fifth edition. While the box set will be available on January 25, the Monsters of the Multiverse volume will be available as a standalone version later in the year, both physically and digitally. Fans can keep using older content, but apparently a copy of Monsters of the Multiverse is “necessary to access all the new and updated content.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO