CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons supplement, Just Dessert, has gumdrop mountains and pastry bears

By Alex Meehan
dicebreaker.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark on a delicious adventure into a world of sweets and treats in Just Dessert, a supplement for Dungeons & Dragons 5E. Designed to be used with the popular fantasy roleplaying game, Just Dessert is set in the world of Eton Creme, an adorable little hamlet where food literally comes alive. The town itself is nestled amongst mountains made of gumdrops covered in ice cream and icing, whilst the rest of the area features some mouthwatering points of interest such as custard fjords, a marshmallow glacier and a sugar marsh. Populating these sweet habitats are also dessert-themed creatures and animals like grizzly bears made from pastry and gummy salmon fish, as well as crocodiles that look as delicious as they are deadly.

www.dicebreaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Classic Dungeons & Dragons Action Figures Are Coming Back

NECA has announced plans to release two new action figures based on a classic series of Dungeons & Dragons toys. NECA has revealed two new additions to its Ultimate line of action figures - the Dungeons & Dragons figures Warduke and Grimsword. Both characters will receive 7-inch tall action figures that are highly detailed, fully articulated, and include a full set of accessories. In Warduke's case, this includes multiple weapons and his signature skull shield. Grimsword will include a ball and chain, a sword, and a snake shield. Both figures have retail prices of $37 with estimated releases in early 2022. You can check out both action figures below:
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Add More Feywild Creatures to Your DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Games with MONSTER HUNTS: FEYWILD

Vall Syrene is at it again and has released Monster Hunts: Feywild with Wyatt Trull and Alex L. With the recent release of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Dungeons & Dragons players have been sucked into more adventures with the fey and the Feywild and this new unofficial supplement gives you more options. In Monster Hunts: Feywild, you’ll find 10 new Feywild creatures that range from CR 1-23 along with harvesting indexes, 50+ magic items, and more. I’ve always loved the Monster Hunts supplements and this is yet another great entry.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Path of the Planesbreaker Announced

Has announced plans to publish a new sourcebookMonte Cook Games has announced plans to publish a new sourcebook compatible with Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Path of the Planesbreaker is a new sourcebook centered on the mysterious Planesbreaker, an ever-travelling moon that hurtles through the multiverse, visiting each plane in existence. The new book will contain tons of new content for both players and Dungeon Masters, with a focus on the multiverse and various planes. Players will get a new planar species to use as a character option, as well as new planar class options and new subclasses, and new feats and spells. DMs will benefit from the new lore contained in the book along with a bestiary of planar creatures from across the multiverse.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Mashup of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and POKEMON Artwork

Are you tired of looking at all the artwork people have done combining two different Pokémon into one? Well now Fun.com has made a gallery of Pokémon combined with classic Dungeons & Dragons monsters called the Pokémonster Manual: Dungeons & Dragons & Pokémon Mashup for you to enjoy. Some are...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Grizzly Bears#Gumdrop#Dungeons Dragons 5e#Eton Creme#Pathfinder#Rpg Paranormal Inc
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse

Dungeons & Dragons has announced a new rulebook called Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse. This new rulebook was announced at the "Future of D&D" panel today at D&D Celebration, a streaming event held to celebrate the release of the new adventure book The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. The new book is a collection of content from previously released D&D rulebooks, including 30 playable races found outside of the Player's Handbook. Also included in the book are 250 monster statblocks, many of which were revised and streamlined in response to player feedback. The book will be released as part of an upcoming Rules Expansion Gift Set released in January 2022 and then as a separate book later in the year.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set Announced for 2022

Wizards of the Coast has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion gift set to release on January 25, 2022. Announced during the “Future of D&D” panel, the box set packs in new printings of two classic rule expansions, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. A new volume will also be included titled Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, which collects and revises a ton of D&D material released since the launch of the fifth edition. While the box set will be available on January 25, the Monsters of the Multiverse volume will be available as a standalone version later in the year, both physically and digitally. Fans can keep using older content, but apparently a copy of Monsters of the Multiverse is “necessary to access all the new and updated content.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Next "Evolution" of Game Coming in 2024

Dungeons & Dragons will receive a major rules update in 2024. Today, during the "Future of D&D Panel" at D&D Celebration, a panel of the D&D design team's top figures announced that Wizards of the Coast was planning to release new versions of the core Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks in 2024 for the game's 50th anniversary. When announcing the new products, panelists Jeremy Crawford, Chris Perkins, Liz Schuh, and Ray Winninger specifically did not refer to the books as the kickoff of a new "edition" of the game. In fact, they noted that the new core rulebooks would be backwards compatible with existing Fifth Edition books and were a "new evolution" of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
wegotthiscovered.com

How To Play The Rogue Class In Dungeons & Dragons 5E

In Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) Fifth Edition (5E), rogues are known for being the best at sneaking in the dungeons and deceiving anyone with no shame. They can be good or evil, but they always operate in the shadows. This class is quite versatile, as they can learn about and...
VIDEO GAMES
Pleated-Jeans.com

Funny Dungeons & Dragons Memes According To A Guy Who Actually Plays D&D (33 Pics)

Due to social distancing, Dungeons & Dragons games had to take a break, but most groups are vaccinated and back at it in-person. If you’re not ready for in-person games yet, you can’t still try to play via Zoom, but I can tell you from experience it just isn’t the same. Half the fun of D&D is physically being with your friends. The party needs to be together.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Will Bring Back Another "Classic" Campaign Setting in 2023

Dungeons & Dragons plans to revisit at least one additional classic campaign setting over the next few years. D&D design studio head Ray Winninger confirmed that plans were in the works to revisit a third "classic" campaign setting in 2023. This is in addition to the two campaign settings planned for 2022, both of which will appear in "new formats" that will likely not be traditional campaign setting rulebooks. No other details about any of the classic campaign settings were announced at the panel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Gives Tease About First 2022 Book

The lead story designer for Dungeons & Dragons has provided players with a first tease about the game's first 2022 release. Yesterday at the "Future of D&D" panel at D&D Celebration, principal story designer Chris Perkins revealed that 2022's first product "goes into a new place we've never been before." Perkins provided a brief description of the setting for the book as well, noting that it was a "wonderful and scary" place. "Players are going to be absolutely terrified when they go into this setting," Perkins also teased. More details about this product will be revealed in October.
VIDEO GAMES
abilenetx.gov

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Are you looking for a place to host a Dungeons & Dragon game? Looking for other teens to play with? Come over to the Mockingbird Branch Library where, every Monday evening, our activity room will be booked for any teen to come out and play. The library will provide the three main manuals, dice, and character sheets...so if you’re a Dungeon Master, or an adventurer, feel free to join us!
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Previews New Dragonborns from Fizban's Treasury of Dragons

Wizards of the Coast has released a new preview for its upcoming Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, which reveals some of the finalized racial features for the Metallic Dragonborn. As part of this weekend's D&D Celebration, Wizards of the Coast released several new previews for Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, the upcoming dragon-themed sourcebook that contains a mix of dragon-based player options, dragon lore, and new dragon statblocks. One of these previews is for the Metallic Dragonborn, a new type of dragonborn subrace that players can choose when making their character. These dragonborn are descended from metallic dragons, which are typically considered to be "good" dragons compared to their evil chromatic counterparts.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy