Dungeons & Dragons supplement, Just Dessert, has gumdrop mountains and pastry bears
Embark on a delicious adventure into a world of sweets and treats in Just Dessert, a supplement for Dungeons & Dragons 5E. Designed to be used with the popular fantasy roleplaying game, Just Dessert is set in the world of Eton Creme, an adorable little hamlet where food literally comes alive. The town itself is nestled amongst mountains made of gumdrops covered in ice cream and icing, whilst the rest of the area features some mouthwatering points of interest such as custard fjords, a marshmallow glacier and a sugar marsh. Populating these sweet habitats are also dessert-themed creatures and animals like grizzly bears made from pastry and gummy salmon fish, as well as crocodiles that look as delicious as they are deadly.www.dicebreaker.com
