Sunderland is the city of opportunities as new Business Festival launches

Sunderland Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Sunderland Business Festival will take place between October 4 and 8 and will shine a spotlight on the innovative businesses based in the city, as well as the transforming skyline that is attracting many more to Sunderland. It will also connect local people to job opportunities, inspire business people with thought-provoking speeches and sessions from world-class speakers and showcase the industries that are driving the economic regeneration of the city.

