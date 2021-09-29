CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless review

By Tom's Guide Staff
 7 days ago
CORSAIR - SABRE RGB PRO... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. At the risk of being glib, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is exactly what it sounds like. Corsair has taken its excellent Corsair Sabre RGB Pro mouse, removed the wire, and left just about everything else intact. If you’re not familiar with the Sabre RGB Pro, it’s an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse that jettisons just about every bell and whistle in favor of a streamlined design. It’s ideal for competitive players, esports aficionados or anyone who simply hates hefting a large mouse around.

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

