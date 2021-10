On Friday, October 1st , 2021 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM, you are cordially invited to attend an in-person Job Fair at the Salt City Market located at 484 South Salina Street in downtown Syracuse. This event will provide a socially distanced atmosphere and will adhere to COVID-19 protocols including facemask are required. Are you work ready? Are you looking for a job/career opportunity? This could be the key that unlocks the door to a new job or career. Our aim is to get work ready people employed by removing barriers to employment.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO