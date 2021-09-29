CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UNT turning to young players after losing key veterans to injury

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w27aX_0cCHJNgE00
Buy Now North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale carries the ball during UNT’s season-opening win over Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium. UNT has been forced to turn to a host of young players, including Ragsdale, this season due to multiple injuries to its top skill position players. Al Key/DRC

North Texas had a pretty good idea of the way it wanted its offense to look just a few weeks ago.

The Mean Green had a stout pair of running backs returning in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was back after missing almost all of last season due to injury and looked like a perfect player to pair with Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush.

That plan went up in smoke due to a series of devastating injuries. Adaway suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season began. Bush went down with a leg injury in the second week of the year. Shorter was injured in practice in the week leading up to a game against UAB in week three and hasn't played since.

There are a host of reasons UNT is 1-3 in the midst of a bye week, but there is little doubt losing those players is a factor.

UNT's plans to turn its season around hinge on a host of talented young players the Mean Green are hoping will fill the void.

UNT fans have heard for the last few years that the program is recruiting at a higher level than ever before. The players UNT landed in its last few classes are expected to elevate the program.

UNT is depending on them to produce earlier than anyone anticipated. There are signs those players are capable of helping the Mean Green get back on track, beginning with their game at Missouri on Oct. 9.

Wide receivers Detraveon Brown and Damon Ward Jr. caught touchdown passes in losses to UAB and Louisiana Tech, respectively. Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 40 yards last week against the Bulldogs.

UNT is hoping those players will continue to progress in a hurry and bolster an offense that is averaging just 19.8 points per game.

Be sure to check out what they had to say. Just because it is UNT's bye week doesn't mean we don't have content coming.

We also took a look at the lack of explosive plays UNT has produced in its last two games against UAB and Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green were known for their big-play ability the last few years.

Those types of plays have all but dried up.

There are a host of other stories under this email on all that has happened in the last week in Mean Green athletics. Make sure to catch up.

— Brett Vito

Briefly UNT

North Texas opened conference play with a three-set loss (27-25, 25-17, 25-20) to No. 34 Rice at home. The Mean Green led the way in blocking to the tune of 9-3. The match started well for the home squad, jumping out to a 6-1 lead as sophomore Truli Levy had a hand in the team’s first five points before the Owls made a run of their own. After trailing 21-18, two straight kills by senior Rhett Robinson and a service ace by sophomore Sophia Hagstrom tied the set up. The two Conference USA foes traded points to 25-25 before Rice closed out the opening frame.
SPORTS
Denton, TX
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

