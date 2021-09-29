UNT turning to young players after losing key veterans to injury

Buy Now North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale carries the ball during UNT’s season-opening win over Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium. UNT has been forced to turn to a host of young players, including Ragsdale, this season due to multiple injuries to its top skill position players. Al Key/DRC

North Texas had a pretty good idea of the way it wanted its offense to look just a few weeks ago.

The Mean Green had a stout pair of running backs returning in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was back after missing almost all of last season due to injury and looked like a perfect player to pair with Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush.

That plan went up in smoke due to a series of devastating injuries. Adaway suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season began. Bush went down with a leg injury in the second week of the year. Shorter was injured in practice in the week leading up to a game against UAB in week three and hasn't played since.

There are a host of reasons UNT is 1-3 in the midst of a bye week, but there is little doubt losing those players is a factor.

UNT fans have heard for the last few years that the program is recruiting at a higher level than ever before. The players UNT landed in its last few classes are expected to elevate the program.

UNT is depending on them to produce earlier than anyone anticipated. There are signs those players are capable of helping the Mean Green get back on track, beginning with their game at Missouri on Oct. 9.

Wide receivers Detraveon Brown and Damon Ward Jr. caught touchdown passes in losses to UAB and Louisiana Tech, respectively. Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 40 yards last week against the Bulldogs.

UNT is hoping those players will continue to progress in a hurry and bolster an offense that is averaging just 19.8 points per game.

We also took a look at the lack of explosive plays UNT has produced in its last two games against UAB and Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green were known for their big-play ability the last few years.

Those types of plays have all but dried up.

