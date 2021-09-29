CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Major flea infestation shuts 2 Oakland schools for cleaning

WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Two elementary schools in Oakland will be closed for the rest of the week due to an infestation of fleas that may have been caused by raccoons in the area, school officials said Wednesday.

“The move comes after a major problem developed with fleas on campus,” the Oakland Unified School District said in announcing the two-day closure starting Thursday of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other.

Exterminators have been working for a couple of weeks to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing the schools will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement.

“Plus, it will allow crews to do a deeper cleaning of all classrooms and common areas, including removing all carpets where fleas have taken up residence and laid their eggs,” the statement said.

The schools have a park on one side and a wooded area on another and “have seen issues with racoons,” the district said. Experts brought in by the district believe the animals may have led to the flea problem.

Oakland schools welcomed students back to in-person classes in August, after more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic.

Students will be given short-term study packets during the two-day closure. Each school has about 300 students.

“Exterminators say not to expect the flea issue to be entirely resolved” when classrooms reopen Monday, the district said, noting flea extermination can take a month and a half or longer to complete but there should be a noticeable improvement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

In dry California, some buy units that make water from air

BENICIA, Calif. — (AP) — The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

While US summer surge is waning, more mandates in the works

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — One Wisconsin school district built a new football field. In Iowa, a high school weight room is getting a renovation. Another in Kentucky is replacing two outdoor tracks — all of this funded by the billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief Congress sent to schools this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
WDBO

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
WDBO

Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident, the Arlington Police Department tweeted. He...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Police: Teen suspected in Texas school shooting in custody

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old student who opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school and injured four people on Wednesday has been taken into custody, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington after the Wednesday morning shooting and drove off...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Expert: Pandemic has driven down the quality of education in the U.S.

The coronavirus pandemic could leave the U.S. with fewer qualified people to fill high-level jobs, one education official says. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says the number of third-grade students who meet the state’s reading and writing proficiency requirements have dropped dramatically since the pandemic began – and it’s shown no signs of improvement since.
EDUCATION
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy