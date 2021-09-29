CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NKorea's Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSyHg_0cCHHAHD00
Koreas Tensions In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a parliament meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (Uncredited)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea to promote peace in early October, while he shrugged off recent U.S. offers for dialogue by calling them “more cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday.

Kim’s statement is an apparent effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington as he wants South Korea to help him win relief from crippling U.S.-led economic sanctions and other concessions. In recent days, Pyongyang offered conditional talks with Seoul though it performed a series of missile tests in its first weapons firings in six months and stepped up its criticism of the United States.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency closed meeting on Thursday at the request of the United States, United Kingdom and France on North Korea’s recent tests, including its first reported hypersonic missile test on Tuesday.

During a speech at his country’s rubber-stamp parliament on Wednesday, Kim said the restoration of cross-border hotlines — which have been largely dormant for more than a year — would realize the Korean people’s wishes for a peace between the two Koreas, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim still accused South Korea of being “bent on begging external support and cooperation while clamoring for international cooperation in servitude to the U.S.,” rather than committing to resolving the matters independently between the Koreas.

Kim repeated his powerful sister Kim Yo Jong's calls for Seoul to abandon “double-dealing attitude” and “hostile viewpoint" over the North's missile tests and other developments, saying the fate of inter-Korean ties is at a critical juncture. Some experts say North Korea is pressuring South Korea to tone down its criticism of its ballistic missile tests, which are banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions, in a bid to receive an international recognition as a nuclear power.

On the United States, he dismissed repeated U.S. offers to resume talks without preconditions, calling them an attempt to hide America’s “hostile policy” and “military threats” that he said remain unchanged.

The Biden administration "is touting ‘diplomatic engagement’ and ‘dialogue without preconditions’ but it is no more than a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by the successive U.S. administrations,” Kim said.

He added: "The U.S. remains utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing hostile policy toward (North Korea) but employs more cunning ways and methods in doing so.”

North Korea has long called U.S.-led economic sanctions on it and regular military drills between Washington and Seoul as proof of U.S. “hostile policies” on them. Kim Jong Un has said he would bolster his nuclear arsenal and not resume nuclear diplomacy with Washington unless such U.S. hostility is withdrawn.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hopes to sit down for talks with North Korea “anywhere and at any time,” but have maintained they will continue sanctions until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization. The diplomacy has been stalled for 2 ½ years due to disagreements over easing the U.S.-led sanctions in return for limited denuclearization steps.

Prior to North Korea’s claimed hypersonic weapon test, North Korea test-launched a newly developed cruise missile and a ballistic missile from a train, a new launch platform, earlier this month. Both missiles are nuclear-capable and their flight tests demonstrated North Korea’s ability to attack targets in South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies where a total of 80,000 American troops are stationed.

Kim said in his parliament speech that “a spur has been given to ... developing a powerful new weapon system capable of thoroughly containing the military moves of the hostile forces.” He accused the United States and its “vassal forces” of creating a “’neo-Cold War” and ordered officials to work out “tactical measures” on U.S. relations.

Kim Jong Un has still maintained a moratorium on testing a longer-range missile capable of reaching the American homeland, an indication he wants to keep the chances for future diplomacy with the U.S. alive.

Nearly 10 years in office, Kim Jong Un faces what he calls “the worst-ever” crisis due to a combination of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S.-led sanctions and natural disasters. In his latest speech, Kim claimed progress in national efforts to salvage the troubled economy but urged stronger efforts to tighten epidemic prevention measures and fulfill other objectives set during a January ruling party congress.

___

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

Japan s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku which China also claims and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including...
POLITICS
Fox News

North and South Korea restore communications amid missile strikes

North and South Korea have reportedly restored a stalled communication channel three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Seoul’s Unification Ministry reported that liaison officials from the two countries exchanged messages over a...
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

NKorea's Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October to promote peace while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as "cunning ways" to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim's statement...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida: Calm centrist promising spending

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. The 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima family of politicians is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, despite a low-key presence that has sometimes been characterised as a lack of charisma. He took office on Monday after winning the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), replacing Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after just a year in the top job. Kishida has pledged to spend big on new pandemic stimulus, vowing to tackle income inequality and move away from the neo-liberal economics that have dominated Japanese politics for the past two decades.
POLITICS
WREG

Japan’s parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as prime minister. He’ll face an economy battered by the pandemic, security threats from China and North Korea and leadership of a political party whose popularity is sagging ahead of a fast-approaching crucial national election. With his party and its […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Nkorea#Ballistic Missile#The U N Security Council#Inter Korean
wmleader.com

Taliban hang bodies of dead ‘criminals’ in gruesome public display

The Taliban hung the dead bodies of three alleged criminals in public view in Afghanistan on Tuesday — a shocking display reminiscent of the Islamic militant group’s brutal regime of the late 1990s. The alleged criminals were killed by man after they tried to break into his home, deputy governor...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Susana Martinez: Never In My Life Have I Seen Absolute & Total Incompetence At The Border

Susana Martinez, former Governor of New Mexico, tells Brian Kilmeade never in my life have I ever seen absolute and total incompetence handling the Southern border. Martinez says this is a dereliction of duty by the President and the Vice President to the people of the United States. Martinez feels if President Biden can ignore court orders and federal law at the border then our state governments can start acting to secure their borders and making sure their people are safe. Martinez warns that the people crossing the borders will not be staying in border towns. Martinez says they are going to go to your school and take up your healthcare because we have limited health care for American citizens.
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy