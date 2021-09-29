CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

I've Found the Best Mineral Sunscreen for Dark Skin, and My Skin Is Positively Glowing

By Taylyn Washington-Harmon
Health.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously, going to the beach—or anywhere, really, where I would have to apply sunscreen—would be the bane of my existence. Sure, soaking up sun rays sounds amazing, but who wants to look like Casper the Friendly Ghost covered in goopy white sunscreen while doing it? In the past, that was me, looking either an odd shade of purple or a chalky, ashy gray while wearing mineral sunscreen to protect my sensitive skin from sunburn. Then, a life-changing product crossed my desk: Ever's LAVISH Skin Perfecting Sunscreen ($42; stelladot.com).

www.health.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and This Ages Your Skin Terribly

As a board-certified dermatologist, I am asked all the time: How can I look younger? I say the first thing to do is stop making yourself look older. The dreaded triple threat—Sun, Smoking, and Sugar—are some of our biggest culprits for visible signs of aging and cellular damage. As far...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the Absolute Best Ingredient to Hydrate Dry Skin

There are a few everyday habits that can help your skin maintain maximum hydration: Avoiding hot showers, drinking lots of water, and keeping exfoliation at a minimum, to name a few. But if you really want your skin to stay moisturized, (particularly during the coldest months of the year) you'll want to pair these habits with the application of topical hyaluronic acid—which board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, says is the best-of-the-best ingredient for hydrating dry skin.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Dark Skin#Dry Skin#Sunscreen#Spf
artofhealthyliving.com

What Is The Best Treatment For Aging Skin?

As we grow older, our skin changes and starts to age. The process is inevitable, but you don’t need to worry. You can do something to reduce the look of your aging skin. Treatment can be done via various anti-aging procedures. Your choice of any of the procedures depends on your particular concerns. This article discusses some of the common anti-aging treatments.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Trinny London's new skin-perfecting foundation is a "best friend" for blemished skin

It's an exciting week for the Trinny Tribe! Trinny Woodall has launched a new addition to the BFF family - BFF Rebalance. The shine-reducing tinted serum has soothing skincare ingredients and is buildable . And don't worry, you won't lose your glow. Trinny has once said she will never launch a fully matte product - she's all about the glow.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

I Tried the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser, and My Sensitive Skin Is Glowing

Having both sensitive and combination skin makes cleanser shopping feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. My combination skin craves exfoliation, especially since I sweat often from working out, while its sensitivity is very picky about the method of exfoliation I use. So when I find a cleanser I like, I tend to review the ingredient list before giving it a two-week trial to determine whether or not I'm truly sensitive to the formula.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

This High-Performance Serum Transformed My Skin—and My Whole Routine

My name is Irinel de Leon, and I’m a celebrity hairstylist living in Los Angeles, California. My schedule is constantly changing, depending on events and what my clients need, so I like to focus on what I can control: my morning and evening routines. I take this time to practice intention-setting, organize my schedule, and relax. For a long time, I juggled different skincare products and put my skincare on the back burner (especially when I had long, exhausting workdays), which—unsurprisingly—led to unevenness, painful breakouts, and irritation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
newbeauty.com

Zinc Is the Powerful Skin-Healing Mineral You Never Knew You Needed

If you have acne, rosacea, eczema, or another pesky condition that leaves you with irritated skin, zinc is here to save the day. Even if you’ve never heard of zinc before, you’re likely using a product with the mineral in it right now, whether it be your sunscreen, serum or cleanser. This multifaceted mineral—Nicole Kidman says she “covers” herself with it on a daily basis—is essential for your body’s daily function, and adding it to your skin-care routine may be the only thing standing between you and a healthier complexion.
SKIN CARE
myneworleans.com

Treatments and Products for a Post-Summer Skin Glow

Last week my five year old stared at me earnestly and said, “Mom, are you sad?” To which I replied, “no honey, I’m fine!” Then, with BIG eyes glued to my face, he responded, “No, mom I mean just the way your face is now.” Fake laughing through gritted teeth, I searched for a snarky response to counter this hostile affront and I came up empty. The kid had a point. Regardless of my fragile feelings (sad violin playing) or actual age (42), leave it to a 5-year-old to shoot you straight about how you look. Rather than wallow, I’ve decided to take this little discourse as the “intervention” that it was. A very needed, albeit unsolicited, reminder to get back on that post-summer self care wagon.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

This Foundation Hack Gave Me The Smoothest, Glowiest Skin Of My Life

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. A lot of TikTok's makeup hacks are questionable. Take lipstick blush, for example, and the viral fake tan lip liner trick. Every now and again, though, a tip comes along that changes the game. Lately we've not been able to get enough of homemade BB cream (the glow is real), not to mention the one-minute smoky eye hack (it really does work). This week, TikTok's makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts are obsessed with a smart foundation trick which will save you time and money and make your skin gleam.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Huda Beauty Luna N.Y.M.P.H. Glaze Skin Glowing Perfector

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Huda Beauty Luna N.Y.M.P.H. Glaze Skin Glowing Perfector ($35.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a light-medium gold with moderate, warm undertones and a luminous, lightly dewy sheen. It had medium, buildable color coverage that was more inclined to sheer out as the creamy consistency spread out across my skin.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The 9 Types of Protein Derms and RDs Recommend Eating for Healthy, Glowing Skin

21st century innovation has served us a myriad of techniques to try, all aimed towards ensuring that our skin can always look its best. From high-tech at-home skin care devices to resurfacing products to derm-backed acne treatments, there exists no shortage of widely-touted, scientifically-engineered methods to keep the largest organ in your body at its peak.
SKIN CARE
thebeautylookbook.com

Glowing Skin with the L’Oreal Midnight Serum

Sponsored by Walmart Beauty. One of my latest skincare loves is the L’Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum, available at Walmart. Packed with antioxidants, Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid it works to help renew the skin’s surface for smoother and more radiant skin. The L’Oreal Midnight Serum comes in...
SKIN CARE
GQMagazine

The Absolute Best Skin Care Products for Men

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We collected the best skin care products for men in 15 categories, because at GQ, we cover every skin care topic under the sun. We've done deep dives on ingredients, from hydrating hyaluronic acid to complexion-smoothing niacinamide to pore-clearing salicylic acid. We’ve talked about specific categories (like the best serums) and told how to solve specific problems (like best cleansers for sensitive skin, and best aftershaves). We've even got an SPF explainer and picks for the best sunscreens for your face. Literally everything under the sun, in this case.
SKIN CARE
Dallas News

How an off-the-shoulder top saved my skin

On a whim late this spring, I bought a festive top that could be worn on or off the shoulder. I hadn’t bared my shoulders since college, and in the past three decades I’d lost the confidence to pull it off. The first time that I wore that new blouse,...
SKIN CARE
helloglow.co

Get Glowing Skin for Fall with 8 Pumpkin Mask Recipes

If you’re one of those annoying people who love pumpkin-flavored anything (that would be me!), you’ll be glad to know pumpkin is packed with beauty-boosting nutrients both inside and out. Plus, I am always opening cans of pumpkin puree and then wondering what to do with the leftovers. An at-home...
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

The Best Products To Treat Sagging Skin, According To Experts

For people of a certain age, these are the wonder years — the years when you look in the mirror and wonder, “What happened to my face?” If the children’s story “The Saggy Baggy Elephant” is starting to hit a little too close to home, you might want to see how our panel of experts can help you understand what’s happening and what you can do about it.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

This One Product Is My Entire Morning Skin-Care Routine

My morning and nighttime skin-care rituals couldn't be more different. In the evening, you'll find me playing music and nestling in — heck, I might light a candle — before layering on a series of nine products. It's a real production. In the a.m., the vibe is more "slap on a few products so I can get on with my day." Lately, I've taken that to the extreme, pairing down my morning skin-care routine to a single product: Strivectin Super-C SPF 30 Vitamin C Moisturizer (Buy It, $69, amazon.com).
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy