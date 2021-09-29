Elranatamab +/- Lenalidomide Demonstrated Early Promise in Heavily Relapsed Myeloma

Expert insight on the optimal management of transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in light of available therapies and clinical data. Peter Voorhees, MD: What available frontline treatments can be used for transplant-ineligible patients? We have several. The 1 used most commonly in the United States is the combination of RVD, or lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone. For those patients who are truly transplant ineligible, perhaps as a result of increased frailty, the RVD [lenalidomide, bortezomib, dexamethasone]–lite regimen or some iteration of that is commonly used in these patients. We have newer data supporting the role of the CD38 monoclonal antibody—daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone—for patients with newly diagnosed myeloma who are not undergoing the initial transplant. In some instances, if the patient does not have significant cardiovascular risk factors, the carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone triplet can also be used. In select instances, we may use the cyclophosphamide-bortezomib-dexamethasone regimen. For example, let’s say a patient newly diagnosed in the hospital with acute renal failure Given the increasing body of literature supporting proteasome inhibitor triplets in this patient population, we will typically transition those patients to a PI [proteasome inhibitor]–IMiD [immunomodulatory imide drug] or CD38-IMiD-dexamethasone triplet on the outpatient side of things. Increasingly the literature supports that the doublet regimens are inferior to the triplet regimens and should be used only in exceptional circumstances.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO