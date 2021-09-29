CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elranatamab +/- Lenalidomide Demonstrated Early Promise in Heavily Relapsed Myeloma

Cover picture for the articleAccording to phase 1 data from the MagnetisMM-1 trial, elranatamab may be a good treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Phase 1 data from the MagnetisMM-1 trial (NCT03269136) of elranatamab (PF-06863135) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma showed encouraging responses with tolerable safety, including in those who received prior BCMA-directed therapy or who were triple-class refractory.

