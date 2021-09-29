CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawl Stars esports scene embroiled in controversies: Teams accused of match-fixing, fielding underage players, and more

By Sai Tiger Raina
gamingonphone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrawl Stars has been one of the most successful mobile titles and follows the steps of other games from Supercell. The game has gained popularity in a short span of time for being one of the most free and friendly games and has events sponsored by esports giants like ESL and Dreamhack. Big gaming organizations like PSG Esports, Nova Esports, Tribe gaming, and INTZ Gaming have fielded teams in their respective regions. The Brawl Stars esports scene has been relatively free of controversies. However, recent developments prove otherwise.

