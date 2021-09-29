Green Ridge Fire more than 60% contained

As of Sunday morning, the Schneider Springs fire has burned more than 107,000 acres. Crews have now reached 43 percent containment. The incident management team says they're expecting cooler and wetter weather to come through this evening. Fire officials say conditions will likely support efforts to connect and reinforce containment lines along 1706 Road near Edgar Rock across to American Ridge and down to the American River, as well as along the 410 corridor near Cliffdell. The incident management team says crews will use controlled fire tactics to clean-up pockets of unburned fuels and utilize heavy equipment to remove debris from the lines.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO