Environment

Green Ridge Fire more than 60% contained

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

UMATILLA NATIONAL FOREST—The Green Ridge Fire was over 60% contained, according to a September 28 update provided by Umatilla National Forest officials. Fire behavior has been minimal, with just a few interior smokes observed near Godman Guard Station, and other areas within the Wenaha-Tucannon wilderness. Firefighters still on the fire continue to patrol containment lines on the north, west and eastern edges of the fire. Suppression repair, including constructing water bars to help reduce erosion potential and mastication to improve roadways used for containment lines, are ongoing based on identified needs.

