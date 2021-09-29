CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family guide to new movie releases

Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

Rated PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language. What it’s about: A sequel to the 2019 animated feature that updated the classic Addams Family cartoons for a new younger audience. This time, the Addams Family hits the road!. The kid attractor factor: The animation, the voices, the gently...

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
Need a movie to watch on your study break this week? Check out these new releases

As UT settles into the sixth week of the semester, students may find themselves in need of a cinematic escape to recharge from classes. We’ve got you covered with the best new movies and shows being released this week on streaming platforms and in theaters. “Dear Evan Hansen”. Based on...
Snoop Dogg
Hallmark to release 41 all-new holiday movies this season

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 2021. The Hallmark Channel has released its official "Countdown to Christmas," schedule, and this year, the network will be releasing 41 all-new, holiday movies this season. The first new movie airs on Oct. 22, "You, Me, & the Christmas...
New release picks: ‘Dear Evan Hanson,’ ‘Birds of Paradise,’ 20 years of ‘Zoolander,’ movie news and MORE!

This week the big release is the Broadway adaptation Dear Evan Hanson which, despite winning a pile of Tony Awards, has been a lightning rod for controversy and racked up generally bad reviews one of which comes from our very own Bruce Miller. Also on the slate is Birds of Paradise, a teen drama set in a french ballet school, which fared a bit better.
Movie Review: 'The Addams Family 2'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Back in 1973, for a brief sixteen episodes, the Addams Family got their own Saturday morning cartoon. The premise sent the Addams’ on a cross-country road trip in a vehicle that closely resembled their creepy, kooky mansion. A true mobile home, if you will. This content...
The new ‘Addams Family’ movie hits the road for some spooky fun

The Addams Family 2 opens on Friday, and this time, everyone's favorite spooky family is taking it on the road. The sequel to the 2019 CGI-animated comedy finds the clan on a road trip while dealing with teenage angst and young love. It's a time-honored tradition, and Nick Kroll, who voices Fester, has fond memories of his.
Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around NYC

Maybe some movie theaters are closed or maybe you’re not ready to sit in a theater, either way, you’re in luck! There are pop-up drive-in theaters and outdoor movie events all around New York City. Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips...
No Time to Die movie guide

No Time to Diesees James Bond back for the fifth and final time in his Daniel Craig incarnation. The British actor has helped transform the franchise from the identity crisis of its over-wacky late Pierce Brosnan days to something sleak, muscular and, yes, even progressive. For his long goodbye –...
New Movies

'THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2' (Rated PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language) The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Sequel to the 2019 animated film, "The Addams Family." 'THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK'...
'Fantastic Beasts' Movie Gets New Release Date: A Ranking of All The Harry Potter Movies By Box Office Numbers

The Harry Potter franchise dominated the box office from 2001 to 2011 with eight movies released based off of the massively successful book series. In 2016, Warner Bros. released a prequel movie under the Fantastic Beasts banner and storyline. Plans for a trilogy of the Fantastic Beasts franchise have now been turned into a five movie series, which could mean great things for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).
New Trailer for 4K Release of Abandoned 1984 Movie 'New York Ninja'

"This city owes… justice." Vinegar Syndrome has unveiled the brand new trailer for a long lost 80s campy action film titled New York Ninja, which has been finished and is ready for release in 4K this year after a premiere at Beyond Fest. Originally directed by & starring martial arts actor John Liu in his only American production, New York Ninja was filmed entirely on 35mm in 1984, but the project was abandoned during production resulting in all original sound materials, scripts, and treatments going missing. 35 years later, Vinegar Syndrome acquired the original unedited negative and painstakingly completed the film. Now with the voices of Don "The Dragon" Wilson, Linnea Quigley, Michael Berryman, Vince Murdocco, Matt Mitler, Leon Isaac Kennedy, Ginger Lynn Allen, and Cynthia Rothrock. A sound technician for a news station becomes a vigilante ninja in NYC after his pregnant wife is murdered. Restored in 4K from the original camera elements, New York Ninja is "finally available in all of its ridiculous over-the-top glory for the first time ever… after spending nearly four decades in film obscurity." Okay, I NEED to see this.
The Best Family Movies On Prime Video

Do you remember the last time you sat down and watched an entertaining or compelling family movie? They are a huge help to anyone who wants to bond with the most important people in their life! Luckily, Prime Video has many family-friendly options in their stream that are perfect for the holidays or any season.
Your Guide to the 2021 Lifetime Christmas Movie Schedule

The elves at Lifetime have been particularly busy this year, and now they’re gifting holiday movie fans with 35 brand-new Lifetime Christmas movies. Starting November 12 and taking audiences all the way to Christmas Day, the festive features will fill the holidays with plenty of familiar faces. Kelly Rowland, Reba...
Watch: New My Hero Academia Movie Trailer Teases English Release, Tickets On Sale Now

If you’re planning on catching the latest installment of the world’ most popular shonen-turned-anime superhero franchise, you’ll be eager to learn that tickets for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission are now available in the U.S.—and that’s not all. You can watch the first official English dub trailer above too.
Halloween Gets New Movie Mate Experience to Celebrate the Release of Halloween Kills

With the release of Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock right around the corner, excitement for Michael Myers is at a fever pitch, as audiences are surely reaching out to their friends to discuss what about the new film they're most excited for. Adding even more excitement to the upcoming release is the debut of an all-new Movie Mate experience, which allows Facebook and Instagram users to engage directly with the sequel's pages to gain valuable insight into the production, including anecdotes from series star Jamie Lee Curtis and behind-the-scenes looks at the unsettling new adventure. You can either head to Halloween Movie Facebook page or send a DM to @HalloweenMovie on Instagram to get the experience started.
