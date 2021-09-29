CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story Of A&M Records’ Music Docuseries Coming In December

By Sam Armstrong
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storied record label A&M Records will be the subject of a new music docuseries, Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story Of A&M Records, which is set to air on the premium cable network Epix in December. Helming the two-part docuseries are producers Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, who...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Herb Alpert
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Jerry Moss
Person
Carole King
Person
Sheryl Crow
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS Sacramento

New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa Set June 2022 Date In Sacramento For New Tour

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New Kids On The Block is set to give Sacramento a big nostalgia trip next summer. On Monday, NKOTB announced their “The MixTape Tour” 2022 dates. Several other late 80s-early 90s acts will be joining Donnie Wahlberg and co. for the tour: Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue. The tour has more than 50 dates set, organizers say. Sacramento’s date has been scheduled for June 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets will be going on sale Friday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

Pics from BET Hip Hop Awards

OUNG THUG, GUNNA, BIA, LIL JON, BABY KEEM, ISAIAH RASHAD, AND TOBE NWIGWE ADDED TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AT THE 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS”. BIG DADDY KANE TO JOIN FOR A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BIZ MARKIE. TRINA, REMY MA, JERMAINE DUPRI, AND TANK TO TAKE...
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A M Records#Universal Music#Music Group#Mr A#Music Industry#Epix#Carpenters#The Go Go
People

Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days Revealed in New Doc: 'She Was in So Much Pain'

Almost 12 years after Brittany Murphy collapsed at home in 2009, mysteries still surround her shocking death. Now a new documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, airing on HBO Max Oct. 14, reveals more chilling details about Murphy's final days and her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack, 40, who strangely died just five months after her from similar causes.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Dave Grohl was told Kurt Cobain died month before suicide: new book

Dave Grohl had to endure the pain of Kurt Cobain’s death not once but twice. In his new memoir, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” the rocker recounts how he got a call — after Cobain overdosed at a Rome hotel on March 3, 1994 — saying that his Nirvana bandmate had died.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How Adrienne Warren becomes Tina Turner on stage

"It feels incredible to be back," said actress Adrienne Warren. "It feels like a blessing, and I'm happy to be able to do what I love." What Warren loves is performing in a theater filled with people, and portraying one of rock 'n' roll's biggest stars, in the Broadway show "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," re-opening, after 19 months, on October 8.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Bobby Brown Shares Thoughts On ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

It’s been almost a week since reports confirmed that Warner Bros. is remaking the 1992 blockbuster, The Bodyguard. The reimagining of the iconic film, starring the late Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is produced by the writer of the original. TMZ caught up with Bobby Brown for his thoughts on the remake. They asked if he thought it was a bad move, and he simply replied, “Yeah.” Brown’s sentiment was far more concise and kind than many fan reactions. When news first broke regarding the remake, Twitter erupted. One user wrote, “This is such a horrible idea. There is no need for...
MOVIES
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
ROCK MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Survives Hydroplane Car Crash - But His Rims Don't

As a multi-platinum rapper and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg owns a fleet of cars. Sticking to his old-school aesthetic, the Doggfather’s collection includes a 1974 Cadillac “Snoop DeVille,” his 1967 “Brown Sugar” Cadillac DeVille, a 1968 Cadillac Coupe Deville and 1967 Pontiac Parisienne convertible. According to British GQ, Snoop owns over a dozen vehicles.
NFL
Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whiney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody the upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who are John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic with Kasi Lemmons directing. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Tina Turner Sells Music Rights to BMG in Blockbuster Deal

The company has acquired Turner's artist’s share of recordings, her writer’s share of publishing and neighboring rights, as well as her name, image and likeness. Eight-time Grammy-award-winning singer Tina Turner has sold a sizable portfolio of music rights from her solo career to BMG, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 5).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy