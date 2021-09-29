CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite: Where is the Cube Assassin

By Matt Villei
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefeating the Cube Assassin not only gives you the sense of victory but also has a tangible reward of giving you the Cube Assassin style for the Battle Pass Skin Toona-Fish. Man, I miss when all you had to do was collect some Color Bottles for the Paint-a-Toona, it was so much easier back then. Anyway, let’s stop thinking about the fish and start thinking about taking out this Assassin. This guide will show you where to find the Cube Assassin in Fortnite.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Fortnite Fans Are Tirelessly Tracking the Movements of the Sinister Cubes

Given that I no longer play Fortnite regularly, I often have to be reminded how weird this game can be. The newest “thing” is that the map apparently has Cubes again. And it’s not just Kevin we have to worry about this time. Apparently, we have a whole bunch of Cubes, and they’re not only moving but multiplying. Does that sound terrifying to anyone but me? Regardless, Fortnite fans are eagerly following the Cubes’ progress, to see what they do next.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Where to Find a Recon Scanner in Fortnite Season 8

There are all kinds of new stuff being thrown around in Fortnite Season 8, Chapter 2 and one of those things is the reintroduction of the Recon Scanner. In between all the high-profile add-ons like the Balenciaga update and more, Fortnite has still found a way to keep an ongoing narrative of sorts going strong and here it harkens back to Season 7 of Fortnite for a quest. Recon Scanners appeared for the first time in Season 7 of Fortnite and were directly part of the Alien and IO storyline. The Aliens are gone now, but the IO guards are still around and they are the ones protecting the Recon Scanners. In order to get them back, we’re going to have to do our best secret agent impression to complete a quest for Wraith. Here’s where to find a Recon Scanner in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Gold Cube Location and its Travel Path in Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 Cubed has introduced many sorts of cubes and Fortnite Gold Cube Location has become important over time. The new season is everything the payers have been wanting in the new season and more. This has been the most awaited by the fans, and it is time we talked about the upcoming theme of the new season. There might be more to cubes than just a shape in the new season of Fortnite, and the cubes in the map have started to move. The article talks all about the Fortnite Gold Cube Location, and its travel path on the map in new season 8, Cubed.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Where to Collect Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite

Collect some Triple S sneakers in Fortnite to snag a brand new cosmetic. A new collaboration has hit Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and it's been causing quite a stir. TheBalenciaga crossover has brought high fashion to Fortnite and vice versa, having recently launched a line of Fortnite inspired clothing at some eye-watering prices. In-game, though, players have the chance to complete a few objectives in order to earn some cosmetic rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#The Cube#Xbox One#Fish#Npc#Nintendo Switch#Ios
GamesRadar+

Where are Fortnite Turret Donation Boards and how to use them

Fortnite Turret Donation Boards have been set up by J.B. Chimpanski, as he wants to form an additional line of defense against the monsters invading from The Sideways. A mounted turret can easily dispatch waves of those brutes, and may even be turned on opposing players if they stray too close to their firing range, but nothing comes for free in Fortnite and a funding campaign is required to pay for these new weapon installations. If you're ready to contribute some gold bars to the global war effort, then here's where you'll find Fortnite Turret Donation Boards and how to use them.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Bounty Board Locations: Where to find the gold earning notice boards

The Fortnite Bounty Board locations have become relevant again as this popular feature returned in the game again after three seasons later. Players can approach these boards at different locations on the map to initiate player bounties and earn more gold bars. These Fortnite bounties will also earn players Fortnite gold bars, which can then be invested in new weapons and upgrades, useful items, or even contributing to the ongoing war effort.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Where to Find Birthday Presents in Fortnite

It is Fortnite’s fourth Birthday, and in-game celebrations are underway. Players are treated to cake, free rewards, and birthday presents. Here’s how you can find a Birthday Present in Fortnite. Birthday Presents have been a staple in every anniversary celebration thus far, and players always look forward to finding them...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Game Haus

King of The Cube Leaked: New Weekly Melee Event

Yesterday, Kris “Toph” Aldenderfer, a professional melee player/commentator, announced on his stream a new Melee weekly event called “The King of the Cube.” The unofficial announcement came at the behest of Brandon “Atrioc Glizzy Hands” Ewing, who told his stream to ask Toph about The King of the Cube. Toph proceeded to “leak” their new collaborative project that aims to bring top unknown Smash Melee players to the forefront of the community.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Fortnite buffs XP in first big Cube season update

Fortnite has greatly increased the XP available from completing its daily quests and character questlines, in response to fan feedback on the game's new Cube-themed season. Completing your daily quests will now net you almost double the XP, from 51k up to 90k XP, while new and future character punchcards will award 150k XP instead of 80k XP.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Fortnite leak hints next Tilted Towers may be made entirely of cubes

The latest season of Fortnite is all about cubes — big ones, small ones, and even a mysterious highly-mobile yellow one. New cubes keep appearing on the map, some of them as little baby cubes, and they’re seemingly moving around, leaving damaged landscape and purple speckles all over the place. What is the point of all these cubes? They’re going to form their own major city, at least according to a new leak.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Season 8 Battlepass: Navigate Cubed Chaos with new skins

Fortnite Season 8 Battlepass has many new skins for players to flaunt and has more upcoming stuff as well. It features the same system introduced during Season 7, known as Battle Stars. There are 100 tiers in the new battlepass and contains numerous exciting rewards as well as brand new skins for players in each level. Moreover, a 2,800 V-Bucks option comes with 25 instant tier-skips, letting players start the grind a quarter of the way through already. The article talks about the rewards of the new Fortnite Season 8 battlepass and the new Cubed Chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Horadric Cube Diablo II: Resurrected Guide

The Horadric Cube is among Diablo II: Resurrected's most inscrutable items. Although it's initially positioned as a purely story-related item, allowing the player to combine a pair of items to make a key item, its ability to transmute items actually gives it wide-ranging utility. Here's what you need to know about it.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite wolf locations: Where do wolves spawn in Season 8?

Wolves are still roaming around in Fortnite Season 8, but their spawn locations are a little different now, thanks to some significant map changes. Here’s where you can find them. Wild animals were one of the most exciting additions in Fortnite Season 6, and Wolves are still featured across the...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Where to find and hunt wolves for Fortnite Season 8 Punchcard Quest

Fortnite Season 8’s Punchcard Quests task players with finding and hunting a wolf, so here’s the quickest and easiest way to complete the challenge. Fortnite Season 8 has changed the way Weekly Quests work. Now, instead of the Epic and Legendary challenges, players must complete both Character and Weekly Punchcards to help earn XP and finish the Battle Pass before the season ends.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Big Mouth And Grim Fable Quests - Where To Open Chests And Search An Ice Machine

It's Week 3 in Fortnite Season 8, and that means Week 3 challenges are here. If you're just jumping into the new season, you'll notice a revised challenge system where new NPCs added every Tuesday bring with them five quests each. This week, it's the Lovecraftian monster, Big Mouth, who is offering new challenges for players who greet them, as well as Grim Fable, the Red Riding Hood-inspired hero, who brings her own questline. Some quests involve opening chests in Steel Farm, searching an ice machine, hiding in a haystack, and hunting a wolf, Here's what you need to do.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy