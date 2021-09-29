CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Twitch Moderation Tools Implemented to Curb Stream Harassment

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few months, Twitch has caught a lot of attention for lacking in its support for creators getting hate. After a boycott movement to get Twitch to listen up, it seems they’re taking the first steps to make the platform safer. While stating that the process has been many months in the making, the request and need for these tools can date back years since the platform started to explode in popularity. Despite not seeming important, these precautions can end up being very vital to the efforts of a new streamer trying to cultivate a safe community. While these are just the first tools, they provided a necessary infrastructure for future community safety. Announced on Twitter was new Twitch moderation tools including email and phone verification. These features attempt to prevent chatting and suppress stream harassment.

