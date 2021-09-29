Local Effort Underway to Support Wreaths Across America Mission

Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at WJ Ward Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 2,500 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 18. At 9 a.m., Vietnam Veterans of America will be hosting the ceremony. Also, there will be a ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Rogue River Cemetery in Gold Beach, hosted by the Gold Beach VFW Post 4439.