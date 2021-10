LOWVILLE — Vaccines are protecting people in Lewis County, according to newly released data breaking down how vaccinated people have fared compared to those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19. According to information provided by the county Public Health Department, 92% of residents who have contracted COVID-19 since Feb. 1 when vaccines first became available, have been unvaccinated, totaling 1,170 of the 1,268 people who tested positive for the virus. Only 98 people who have tested positive were fully vaccinated.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO