Sept. 29 - U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club raises $7,500 for SD Gunner Fund
September 29, 2021 - More than one hundred bikers from the Southeast gathered at the Jesup VFW for the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club – GA7 Surrency GA Chapter 14th Annual Party. The U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle club partnered with Southern Nuclear Company / Georgia power to raise $7,500 for SD Gunner Fund, a 501©3 organization with a mission to assist veterans, children living with disabilities, and first responders while inspiring disability awareness through public education and advocacy. SD Gunner Fund is most known for their Service Dog training and recipient matching program.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
